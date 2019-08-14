Skadden To Guide Massive WeWork IPO

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT) -- Co-working giant WeWork, led by Skadden, publicly filed its plans for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, offering a more detailed glimpse at the New York-based company and setting the stage for yet another mammoth company to go public this year. WeWork, which has an estimated private valuation of $47 billion, publicly filed its plans for an initial public offering Wednesday. (Getty) WeWork parent The We Co. did not disclose how many shares it plans to sell or set an indicative price range. The company used a $1 billion placeholder for the proposed maximum...

