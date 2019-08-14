Perspecta Lands $162M Deal To Upgrade Air Force Network

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Air Force awarded Virginia-based Perspecta Inc. a $162 million, five-year deal to modernize its secured system of computer networks known as SIPRNet, the IT service management company announced Wednesday. The modernization effort is intended to standardize the Air Force network's infrastructure and ensure security compliance, according to Perspecta, which was formed in June 2018 after DXC Technology spun off its enterprise services U.S. public sector business and merged it with Vencore Holding Corp. and KeyPoint Government Solutions. "Perspecta will design, develop, deploy and integrate a new single infrastructure and active directory domain for the Air Force," the company said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS