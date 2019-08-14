Knorr Settles With Workers In Railroad No-Poach Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Knorr-Bremse AG reached a yet-undisclosed settlement in a proposed class action over allegations it had improper agreements with other railroad equipment suppliers not to poach each other’s employees, according to a notice filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court. The single-paragraph filing from the co-lead class counsel said Knorr had settled all individual and revised class-action claims in the case consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Knorr and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., also known as Wabtec, had been accused of keeping workers’ wages low with agreements not to hire them away from one another. “Knorr-Bremse AG...

