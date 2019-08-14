Symantec, Cyber Standards Org Delete Lab's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Symantec and a cybersecurity standards development group have ducked a software lab's boycott claims after a California federal judge concluded the suit couldn't get around the possibility that anti-malware testing standards at the heart of the suit had legitimate justifications. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday tossed all of NSS Labs Inc.'s state and federal antitrust claims against Symantec Corp., fellow cybersecurity software company ESET LLC and the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization, or AMTSO, although Judge Freeman left room for the plaintiff to amend its claims. Those claims center on AMTSO's adoption of malware testing standards that call for...

