Gilstrap Changes Playing Field With Patent Eligibility Rule

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Companies being sued for patent infringement in the Eastern District of Texas that plan to argue a patent is invalid as covering an abstract idea will need to have their facts together right out of the gate, thanks to a first-of-its-kind rule that attorneys say appears designed to streamline cases. Judge Rodney Gilstrap, the chief judge in the district who oversees a sizable portion of the nation’s patent cases, has issued an order requiring accused infringers early in litigation to outline, in detail, any arguments they intend to make regarding patent eligibility. The order, which various attorneys said was a nationwide first, underscores how common...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS