PG&E Says Wildfire Victims Don't Need More Documents

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- PG&E Corp. is objecting to a request by a committee of California wildfire victims for more documents about the utility's power-line-inspection program, saying the committee already has all the relevant information. In a motion filed Tuesday, PG&E denied the tort claimants committee’s claim it hadn’t been fully responsive to earlier discovery requests, saying the documents the committee wants to see have either already been produced, don’t exist or are outside the scope of the original request. “The motion, which appears to serve more as a vehicle for the TCC to make unfounded accusations of delay against the debtors and dive into...

