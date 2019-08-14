American Airlines Wants Unions Sanctioned In Slowdown Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT) -- One day after securing a ruling permanently barring its mechanics unions from engaging in work slowdowns to gain leverage in contract negotiations, American Airlines has asked a federal judge in Texas to sanction the groups for allegedly continually violating the court's orders. On Tuesday, the airline filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge John McBride to hit the unions — Transport Workers Union of America and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers — with contempt sanctions. The airline told the court that Judge McBride's own findings in issuing the permanent injunction Monday "reflect the devastating impact defendants' concerted job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS