ABA Urges Pro Bono Work For Climate Change Action

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's representative body has passed a resolution urging its members to get involved in climate change issues through pro bono work aimed at reducing greenhouse gases and by advising clients on the phenomenon's risks and opportunities. A resolution adopted Monday by the ABA House of Delegates at a meeting in San Francisco marks the first time the organization has passed a policy position that includes a recommendation that attorneys get personally involved in climate change action through pro bono action. Amy Edwards, a partner at Holland & Knight LLP who served as chair of the ABA's Section of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS