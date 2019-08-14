FCC Chair Floats Final Sprint/T-Mobile Approval

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT) -- The head of the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday shared a final recommendation to approve the proposed merger of wireless giants Sprint and T-Mobile, saying the step follows "one of the most exhaustive merger reviews in commission history." The proposed approval order follows the contours of the merger conditions the FCC majority tentatively endorsed in May, including selling off Sprint's prepaid wireless unit Boost Mobile and the imposition of hefty fines that could reach into the billions of dollars if the companies miss key benchmarks. "While the transaction would increase competition and network quality in many respects, the draft order concludes that...

