Mo. Casino Says Paycheck Deductions Help Workers

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A casino in Kansas City, Missouri, has urged a federal court to toss a proposed class action over paycheck deductions purportedly aimed at covering its employees' gaming license fees, arguing that the licenses are for its employees' benefit and the deductions are repaying a debt. IOC-Kansas City Inc., which does business as Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City, told the Missouri federal court in a brief on Tuesday that its practice of deducting the application fees associated with securing new employees' gaming licenses from paychecks is only done to repay an advance that covers the fees and to minimize the financial...

