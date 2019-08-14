Tuna Producers Facing 'Death Knell' With Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The country's three largest producers of tuna said the recent certification of a consumer class action alleging a long-running scheme to spike prices of canned tuna would push their finances to the breaking point because they already face millions in fines they cannot afford. StarKist Co., Bumble Bee Foods LLC and Tri-Union Seafoods LLC, which does business as Chicken of the Sea, on Tuesday asked the Ninth Circuit to allow the companies to challenge U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino's certification of the multimillion-dollar class action last month. The antitrust multidistrict litigation "presents a prototypical death knell situation" as the damages claimed...

