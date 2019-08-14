DynCorp Wins Gov’t Contract Rewrite After Data Error

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- DynCorp can modify a 2012 contract with the Air Force after a decision made public Wednesday from the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals held the government responsible for a data error. A three-member panel of judges on the board said that contractor DynCorp International LLC is entitled to change the terms of its contract to provide support services for training aircraft at military bases — a decision the company said is "precedent-setting." The government had an error in the massive data set it gave contract bidders to help them develop their pricing, the panel said, acknowledging that both DynCorp and...

