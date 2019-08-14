Education Group Urges DOJ To Block Cengage-McGraw Deal

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition became the latest group to urge the U.S. Department of Justice to block the proposed merger between college textbook publishing giants Cengage Learning and McGraw-Hill Education, saying Wednesday it would decrease competition and increase book prices for students. The proposed merger would violate the Clayton Act by creating a combined company that controls 45 percent of the textbook market, according to SPARC. Additionally, as more textbook data moves online, publishers have access to large amounts of students' data and this merger could result in a new platform monopoly in education, SPARC added. "The merger...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS