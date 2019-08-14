Epstein Sex Assault Accuser Sues Estate After His Death

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide in jail over the weekend, a woman who has accused the financier and convicted sex offender of sexually assaulting her while she was in high school sued his estate in New York state court Wednesday under a newly enacted law. Jennifer Araoz, 32, published a New York Times opinion piece Wednesday describing her experience. She named Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in the suit that alleges Epstein and his recruiters began grooming her for sex when she was 14. Araoz's suit comes under the New York Child Victims Act, which went into effect Wednesday and allows...

