Warren Takes Aim At FTC Over Equifax Breach Deal Claims

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, is calling on the Federal Trade Commission's internal watchdog to probe the commission's claim that consumers would be able to recoup $125 as part of last month's landmark Equifax data breach settlement, after the FTC admitted the actual payout is likely to be "nowhere near" that sum. The Massachusetts Democrat asked FTC Inspector General Andrew Katsaros on Wednesday to open an investigation into the agency's "misleading" description of the sprawling $700 million deal, which resolved a slew of federal, state and consumer claims stemming from a 2017 Equifax breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other...

