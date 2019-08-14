Mo. High Court Reinstates Doctor's Med Mal Win

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has reinstated a defense verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of causing a newborn’s death through negligent use of a “vacuum extractor,” saying the trial judge did not improperly prevent plaintiff’s counsel from posing a certain question to prospective jurors. The state’s highest court voted 6-1 Tuesday to reverse a lower appeals court’s decision to order a new trial in a suit accusing Dr. Jennifer K. McDonald and her practice, Seasons Healthcare For Women PC, of causing the death of Abraham Eoff and Crystal Eoff’s newborn baby by negligently using a vacuum extractor during delivery. After...

