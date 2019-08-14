Ex-Alstom Exec's Bribery Trial Moved To October

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Wednesday postponed the already long-delayed foreign bribery trial of a former Alstom SA executive to October after the British national argued a recent document dump in mid-July made it impossible to fully prepare for a September trial. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton moved jury selection from Sept. 3 to Oct. 16 at the request of Lawrence Hoskins, a former executive accused of orchestrating a scheme to bribe Indonesian officials to secure business for Alstom's U.S.-based power subsidiary in the early 2000s. The trial will now open on Oct. 28, according to a brief order filed on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS