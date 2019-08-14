DeVry Alumni Slam School's 'Lies, Lies, Lies' In Latest Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Former DeVry University students say their alma mater lured tens of thousands of individuals to the for-profit college system using impressive graduate employment statistics that turned out to be “lies, lies, lies,” according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in California federal court. It’s the latest of many suits Illinois-based DeVry has faced over its advertising, which touted significantly higher incomes for its graduates and a 90% employment rate for graduates in their degree areas within six months of graduation. Those statistics were revealed to be phony in early 2016, and since then, the university has fielded litigation from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS