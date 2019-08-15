VA Must Reveal Names In FOIA Fight Over Benefits Denials

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs must reveal the names of the subject matter experts reviewing benefits claims from veterans who may have been exposed to contaminated water at a North Carolina military base, a Connecticut federal judge held on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden ordered the department to unredact the names of the experts involved in the claim review program by Sept. 20, finding that the public interest in knowing the experts’ names trumped any privacy concerns. The Vietnam Veterans of America and other groups had filed a Freedom of Information Act request for more information about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS