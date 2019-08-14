Consumer Fights AT&T Bid To Arbitrate Privacy Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A consumer told a Maryland federal judge Wednesday that AT&T cannot get a putative class action accusing the telecom of carelessly distributing people’s data pushed into arbitration because an agreement to do that can't be enforced. Named plaintiff Tyler Morrison claims AT&T disclosed confidential data, including customer proprietary network information, without his consent. The suit purports to represent more than 100 million consumers whose data AT&T is accused of sharing with data aggregators. AT&T has denied it did so without customers’ consent and filed a motion July 12 to compel arbitration, which according to Morrison would keep the dispute under wraps....

