Pai Touts Progress Of Carriers' Call Verification Efforts

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Major phone carriers are on track to implement call-authentication technology that aims to crack down on illegally masked numbers by the end of the year, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Wednesday, praising a step by two wireless giants in that direction. Pai touted the Wednesday announcement that AT&T and T-Mobile have struck a partnership to implement the so-called SHAKEN/STIR framework across their networks, which helps carriers exchange subscriber information and verify legitimate traffic. "Putting into practice the SHAKEN/STIR framework means more reliable caller ID information for consumers, better insight for industry into which robocalls might be scams and should be blocked,...

