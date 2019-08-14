Auto Insurer Didn't Short Thousands Of Claims, Judge Says

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- First Acceptance Insurance Co. Inc. will not have to face a proposed class action over claims it underpaid the actual cash value for thousands of vehicle losses, a Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying an appraisal is an appropriate way to determine value because the case is not about coverage. U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew granted the insurer’s motion to compel appraisal and dismiss the complaint, saying that under Florida law, appraisal by a third party is appropriate because First Acceptance admitted there is a covered loss. “Because plaintiff’s allegations present no coverage issue and only raise questions regarding the...

