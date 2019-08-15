Mass. Logistics Co. Found Liable For Fishy Lobster Theft

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Maxfield Seafood can hold a logistics company responsible for the theft of a truck carrying lobster worth $318,000, a Boston federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the company fit the definition of a "motor carrier" under federal law. The decision turned on the language of the Carmack Amendment, a federal law that governs liability of carriers involved in the interstate transportation of goods. Seneca Logistics Group LLC argued that it was a broker, not a carrier, of the lobster in question. But U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said that because Seneca took responsibility for the shipment, it was a carrier even though...

