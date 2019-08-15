Wilco Charges Didn't Violate Policyholder Deal, Judge Says

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tossed out a putative class action claiming Wilco Life Insurance Co. breached a settlement by applying retroactive premium deductions to death benefit payouts, finding those premium charges were laid out in the policies and don't pertain to the settlement at issue. Under the 2007 agreement, Wilco — previously known as Conseco — was to provide a class of policyholders with a death benefit extension of coverage "at no cost" after policies would otherwise terminate. But plaintiff LSCC LLC, the beneficiary of four life insurance policies insuring a now-deceased man, said its extension had come with...

