Kirkland Scoops Up Real Estate Specialist From Paul Hastings

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The former vice chair of the real estate practice at Los Angeles-headquartered Paul Hastings LLP has moved down the street to the L.A. office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP as part of an effort to fill out the latter firm's West Coast roster, Kirkland announced on Wednesday. Robert M. Keane Jr. is coming on board with Kirkland as a partner in its real estate practice, the firm said in a news release, which indicated his hiring is tied to a push to deepen its bench of attorneys who specialize in handling high-stakes transactions. "Kirkland is committed to growing our transactional offerings...

