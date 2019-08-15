Jailed Texas Medicare Fraudsters Owe Gov't $339M

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that a doctor and three others convicted of fraudulently billing Medicare for unnecessary or nonexistent house calls are on the hook for $339 million in False Claims Act damages, although their ability to pay looks doubtful. U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn granted summary judgment Wednesday to whistleblower Gordon Bachman, who worked as an assistant for US Physician Home Visits when he exposed Noble Ezukanma, Myrna Parcon and Ransome Etindi for running a scheme to misrepresent physician house-call visits and home health care services to defraud the government. The government also charged Ben P. Gaines...

