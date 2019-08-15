Fla. Judge Warns Attys Of 'Duty Of Candor' In Property Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday said a man can't escape a fraud lawsuit over an alleged $1.6 million real estate purchase but said he felt "compelled to remind counsel of their duty of candor to the court" after finding the parties' takes on the facts of the case diverged significantly. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola rejected a summary judgment bid by Jose M. Padron, who is accused by [removed reference to Venezuela] John Agudelo and a company called Yellow Project Management Inc. of selling a South Florida investment property owned by Agudelo without Agudelo's consent. According to Judge Scola, his...

