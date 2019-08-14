US Soccer, Women's National Team Hit Wall In Pay Talks

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Mediation talks between the U.S. Soccer Federation and World Cup-champion Women's National Team ended without a resolution Wednesday, dashing hopes that a settlement could be reached in the litigation fight over the gap in pay between the men's and women's soccer teams. In a statement, Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the players, said they entered mediation talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation "full of hope" but were "sorely disappointed" in the USSF's determination to continue discriminatory workplace conditions. "It is clear that USSF, including its board of directors and President Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less...

