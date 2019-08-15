Japanese Hard Drive Cos. Hit With Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- NHK Spring Co., TDK Corp. and nine of their subsidiaries are facing a putative class action in California federal court over allegations that the manufacturers colluded for at least eight years to inflate the prices of external hard disk drives and other end products sold in the U.S. The Japanese-based hard disk drive manufacturers and their subsidiaries, according to the suit filed Wednesday, inked unlawful agreements to fix and manipulate the prices of suspension assemblies — the part that holds the hard disk read/write head in place while the hard drive is rapidly spinning. The lawsuit by California resident Brian A....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS