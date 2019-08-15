$31M Verdict Reversed In Navistar Engine Defect Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court has reversed a $31 million judgment against Navistar Inc. in a suit alleging that it sold faulty trucks to a trucking company, finding that the trucks did not count as "goods" under Tennessee's consumer protection law. In a decision filed Wednesday, the Tennessee Court of Appeals found that the jury was mistaken in determining that Navistar delivered goods to Milan Supply Chain Solutions that were not up to standard. The Tennessee Consumer Protection Act's definition of "goods" is products sold to an individual for personal use, according to the appeals court. As Milan is a business and purchased the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS