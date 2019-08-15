American Airlines Takes Uniform Fight To Texas Justices

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- American Airlines has asked the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in a case in which it argues that it’s wrongfully being forced to defend a $21 million copyright infringement claim over the design of its employee uniforms in state court even though only federal courts can hear such claims. In a petition for writ of mandamus filed by the airline Wednesday, it argued that the lower courts fell for the artful pleading of Kaufman Franco LLC in allowing the claims — that the airline didn’t pay for Kaufman’s uniform work and used its designs and patterns in the end product —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS