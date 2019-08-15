2nd Circ. Gives Fired Hofstra Coach Another Shot At Bias Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday revived a suit accusing Hofstra University of discriminating against its tennis coach by firing him without giving him a chance to rebut a sexual harassment complaint he alleges was trumped up by a vindictive female athlete. The panel said the Eastern District of New York's decision tossing Jeffrey Menaker's suit "placed several unwarranted limitations" on its 2016 Doe v. Columbia University ruling. In that decision, a panel revived a sex bias suit alleging Columbia suspended a student without giving him a fair chance to rebut sex assault allegations after facing criticism for treating such accusations too...

