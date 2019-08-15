House Dems Urge Automakers To Join Calif. Emissions Deal

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- House Democrats are urging Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and 12 other automakers to join others that have already agreed to abide by a new California greenhouse gas emissions program stronger than one proposed by the Trump administration. The members of the House Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition said in a Wednesday letter to car and truck manufacturers that the transportation sector currently emits the greatest amount of greenhouse gas pollution in the U.S. and pushed them to walk away from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposal to roll back GHG emissions goals set during the Obama years. "It is obvious that the...

