Kraft, Mondelez To Pay $16M In CFTC Wheat Futures Case

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT) -- Kraft Foods Group Inc. and Mondelez Global LLC have agreed to pay $16 million to end claims they improperly traded wheat futures and manipulated the good’s market price, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Thursday. The amount is about three times what the CFTC alleged Kraft and Mondelez made while violating the Commodity Exchange Act through their improper trading of wheat futures, according to the announcement. Mondelez has agreed to pay the amount within 90 days, but both companies are liable for satisfying the penalty obligation, according to the order U.S. District Judge John Blakey entered Thursday. The parties’ consent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS