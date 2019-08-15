Atty Tolerated Judge's Sexist Remarks For Career, Panel Told

Law360, Los Angeles (August 15, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- An attorney who once clerked for California appellate Justice Jeffrey Johnson told a Commission on Judicial Performance panel Thursday that he made sexist comments to her over the years, but she stayed in touch and even named him her daughters’ godfather because she didn’t want to burn bridges. Nicole Denow, a lawyer based in San Diego, worked for Justice Johnson from 2006 to 2008 when he was a federal magistrate judge for the Central District of California in Los Angeles and said he would sometimes make inappropriate and sexist comments to her, but she didn’t want to say anything for fear...

