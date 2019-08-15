Next US Move Against Iran Could Block Humanitarian Aid

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The United States government has taken substantial sanctions-related actions against Iran following its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran Deal. Many of the new sanctions authorities and designations announced since the United States abandoned that agreement are generally symbolic or redundant of preexisting authorities and will not increase economic pressure on Iran. Recent sanctions enforcement penalties, however, reflect the administration’s goal of further isolating Iran from the international financial system. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has significantly increased its enforcement of Iran sanctions through penalties issued against non-U.S. banks....

