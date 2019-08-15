FCC Suggests Creating 3-Digit Number For Suicide Hotline

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is considering creating a three-digit suicide hotline as a way to make emergency services more accessible for Americans who need help, according to an agency report sent to Congress on Thursday. The commission would designate "988" as the three-digit code that Americans could dial when they need immediate life-saving resources, instead of the current "1-800-273-8255" number. According to the commission's Wireline Competition Bureau and Office of Economics and Analytics report, the FCC settled on the specific digits "988" because that combination could be implemented more easily than repurposing an existing number, such as "511." FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday...

