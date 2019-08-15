Sen. Warren, Pols Question CFPB Official's 'Hate Group' Links

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Four members of Congress, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, sent a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau inquiring about the agency's office of innovation head Paul Watkins' past and his oversight of the agency's no-action letter and proposed regulatory sandbox policies that could exempt fintech companies from anti-discrimination laws. The letter takes aim at Watkins for his previous work at Alliance Defending Freedom, a religious advocacy group that has been marked a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. It was sent by the House subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy and signed by subcommittee chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., vice...

