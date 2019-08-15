Sierra Nevada Taps ULA To Launch NASA Cargo Missions

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Sierra Nevada Corp. has chosen United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rockets as the launch vehicle for its six missions to the International Space Station as part of a $14 billion, multiaward NASA contract for cargo deliveries, the aerospace company has announced. Beginning in 2021, Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaser spacecraft will launch from the Vulcan Centaur rockets to deliver cargo to the space station, serve as an orbiting laboratory, get rid of trash and bring back research experiments, Sierra Nevada Corp. said on Wednesday. The Dream Chaser is slated to land at Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida. NASA has also...

