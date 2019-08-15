Helicopter Co. Gets Partial Win Over Boeing In Contract Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge on Thursday granted MD Helicopters Inc. a partial win in a suit that accuses Boeing of breaching a $38 million contract, agreeing that the aerospace giant did not sufficiently show it suffered damage from the helicopter company’s purported disparagement of Boeing’s role in the AH-6i helicopter program. The contract called for MDHI to buy AH-6i airframes. The AH-6i is a two-person light attack and reconnaissance helicopter being developed by Boeing for international customers. The judge’s ruling stemmed from an August 2017 breach of contract claim MDHI filed against Boeing that was amended a month later, and Boeing’s October...

