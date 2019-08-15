Eased Rest-Break Rule For Truckers Primed For Challenges

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The federal government’s bid to relax rules on truckers’ rest breaks deepens a rift between trucking companies wanting more operational flexibility and highway safety advocates worried the changes will only exacerbate crash risks. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Wednesday proposed revisions to its hours-of-service regulations after the trucking industry bemoaned what it described as a perpetual race against the clock to expedite freight deliveries amid swelling congestion, shoddy infrastructure and bad weather. By easing regulations in five key areas that govern how long commercial drivers can spend on the road and when they’re required to...

