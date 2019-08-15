Assessing The Cost, Legal Fallout Of Capital One Data Breach

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- On July 29, 2019, Capital One Financial Corp. announced that, on July 19, it discovered unauthorized access that compromised certain personal information contained in credit card applications and related to its credit card customers. About 106 million individuals, including 100 million Americans and 6 million Canadians, have been affected.[1] “No credit card account numbers or login credentials were compromised and less than one percent of Social Security numbers were compromised,” according to information on the Capital One cyber incident.[2] Precisely, about 140,000 Social Security numbers of its credit card customers and about 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised, in addition...

