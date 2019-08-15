3rd Circ. Upholds Atlantic Sunrise Water Permit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday upheld the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's decision to approve a Clean Water Act permit for the $1 billion Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline project, rejecting an environmental group's claim that a public comment period was improperly bypassed. The unanimous three-judge panel said there is no public notice requirement when companies apply for a permit to discharge water used in hydrostatic testing, a method by which water is pumped into pipes to check for strength or leaks. It said Delaware Riverkeeper Network failed to show that the DEP or The Williams Cos. Inc. unit Transcontinental Gas...

