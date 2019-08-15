Texas Hospital, Doc Beat Suit Over Patient's Paraplegia

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A state appeals court in Texas has shot down the case of a man paralyzed during surgery at an El Paso hospital, ruling that his lawsuit could not overcome the thicket of state medical liability and government immunity laws it was ensnared in. At issue was the overlap of immunity for government employees and noticing requirements for injury claims under state law, which allowed a doctor and Texas Tech University to extricate themselves from Julio A. Hernandez’s claims one at a time in what the Eighth Court of Appeals described as a “Texas Two-Step.” “These issues all swirl around the different governmental...

