MoFo Nabs Dentons' White Collar, Competition Pro In SF

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has hired in San Francisco a former Denton's partner experienced in representing technology, insurance and manufacturing companies in multidistrict antitrust litigation, intellectual property disputes and criminal investigations. Bonnie Lau has joined the firm as a partner in Morrison & Foerster's global antitrust law practice and investigations and white collar defense group, the firm said Thursday. Lau told Law360 Thursday she made the move due to Morrison & Foerster's deep bench and global offerings, which align with her practice. Lau said she's excited to partner with the firm's recent hires, who include high-profile former regulators and antitrust experts, to help her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS