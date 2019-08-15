Detained Migrant Kids Must Get Basic Amenities: 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection must provide basic hygiene products, nutrition and adequate sleeping accommodations to immigrant children in its custody, after finding the agency had failed to do so under a decades-old agreement. A three-judge panel agreed with a lower court in finding that CBP had violated a provision of the 1997 Flores settlement agreement, which stems from a class action suit in California federal court, requiring that immigrant children be held in "facilities that are safe and sanitary.” The panel rejected the government's contention that it should not have to provide what it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS