Va. Justices Say Driver Can't Reduce $1.5M Negligence Verdict

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a motorist ordered to pay $1.5 million in damages for causing another motorist’s serious injuries can’t have the award offset by $750,000 the injured driver received from her insurance company under an underinsured motorist policy. The state’s highest court unanimously affirmed a trial judge’s decision not to reduce the $1.5 million jury award in a suit accusing Ann Elizabeth Llewellyn of negligently backing out of her driveway in 2013 and striking a vehicle driven by Ann Michelle White, who suffered serious hip, shoulder and knee injuries due to the collision and required extensive surgeries....

