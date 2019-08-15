LA School's Football Players Paid To Cut Class, Teacher Says

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A former high school teacher has filed suit against the Los Angeles Unified School District, claiming he was punished for complaining about his school's practice of boosting its football players’ grades, letting them bribe their way out of class and covering up their “rampant violence, gambling and drug use.” In his brief complaint submitted Wednesday, Arthur Lopez said he’d been working at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California, since 1995, although it’s unclear what subject he taught. He eventually became irritated with the culture at the school, where “illegal conduct, inappropriate behavior and violations of District rules and practices were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS