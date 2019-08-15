$925M Robocall Class Says Decert. Bid Is 'Manifestly Unfair'

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Health supplement maker ViSalus can't unravel a class just because it won a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission retroactively absolving it of violating robocalling rules, because that decision isn't final, an Oregon federal judge heard this week. Lori Wakefield, the lead plaintiff in a class action that could force ViSalus to pay out $925 million for sending out millions of illegal robocalls, urged the court on Wednesday to keep the class and related jury verdict intact until the FCC's decision to grant the waiver has been fully appealed. "It is not possible to say how long it will take the...

