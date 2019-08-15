FCC Settles Over Alert Tones' Use On 'Kimmel,' 'Walking Dead'

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Major TV networks have agreed to shell out more than $500,000 to settle charges from the Federal Communications Commission that several shows illegally played emergency alert tones, including in episodes of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Walking Dead." The FCC, which announced the settlements on Thursday, said ABC Inc. aired four unauthorized alert tones in October during a late-night segment in which host Jimmy Kimmel lampooned a real-life test of the "presidential alert" system. Kimmel's segment that incurred the lion's share of the penalties — $395,000 — featured the host being interrupted by a blaring emergency tone and fake diatribes from...

